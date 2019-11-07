UMaine women’s basketball to face Delaware in season opener

Women’s college basketball

MAINE vs. DELAWARE

Time, site: Friday, 2 p.m., Bob Carpenter Center, Newark, Delaware

Records: UMaine 0-0, Delaware 0-0

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 17-6, Delaware 52-50 on 12/8/09

Key players, Maine: 6-1 G Blanca Millan (17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 2.1 assists per game), 5-6 G Dor Saar (9.4 ppg, 4.9 apg), 6-1 F Fanny Wadling (6.7 ppg, 9 rpg, 3 apg), 5-11 F Maeve Carroll (2.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg), 5-4 G Maddy McVicar (3.1 ppg), 5-9 G Kelly Fogarty (3.7 ppg); Delaware: 6-0 F Nicole Enabosi (injured last year; 18 ppg, 11.8 ppg in 2017-18), 6-0 F Samone DeFreese (10.9 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.9 apg), 5-7 G Abby Gonzales (8.5 ppg, 3.1 apg, 2.7 rpg), 5-10 G-F Jasmine Dickey (7.9 ppg, 8.3 rpg), 5-10 G Bailey Kargo (6.3 ppg), 6-3 F Rebecca Lawrence (5.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.7 blocks)

Game notes: The Blue Hens will be bolstered by the return of graduate student Enabosi, who was sidelined by knee surgery last season after being named the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year two years ago. She will be a tough matchup for the Black Bears, especially if Wadling cannot play due to a possible concussion suffered in last Sunday’s exhibition-game win over McGill University of Montreal. Enabosi was a preseason first-team All-CAA selection and DeFreese was a second-team choice. Natasha Adair’s Blue Hens were picked to finish fourth in the CAA preseason poll. The team is coming off a 16-15 season. The Black Bears will need to shoot well against the taller Blue Hens and try to generate some fast-break opportunities. UMaine also will need to get some points from the bench, especially if Wadling is sidelined.