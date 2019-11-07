Camden’s Cole Anderson named Maine golfer of the year

Cole Anderson of Camden has been named the Maine State Golf Association’s player of the year for the 2019 season while Kristin Kannegieser of Minot and Len Cole of Scarborough also picked up major awards.

The 19-year-old Anderson, who plays out of the Samoset Resort in Rockport and currently is playing on a golf scholarship at Florida State University, is a first-time recipient of the Dr. Leonardo Buck Player of the Year award after accruing the most points in MSGA tournaments from August to July in a wrap-around season.

Among the highlights of his season, the Camden Hills Regional High School graduate won the 2019 Maine Amateur championship, leading from start to finish with his three-day total of 9-under 201 good for an eight-stroke victory.

Kannegieser, a perennial contender in the state’s top events, was named the MSGA’s Women’s Player of the Year. That award is only in its second year of existence following the merger of the MSGA with the two state women’s associations of Maine at the start of 2018.

Cole was selected as the state’s Senior Player of the Year for the second straight season after winning the Senior Four-Ball title with partner Mark Plummer and the Parent-Child Championship with his son Ryan at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro in June. He also joined his Falmouth Country Club teammates to capture the Senior Club Team Championship in July at Belgrade Lakes Golf Course.