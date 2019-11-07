Hunters find body of Saco man days after he was involved in high-speed chase

A Saco man was found dead in the woods Thursday morning just days after he was involved in a high-speed chase with police.

Around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, two hunters approached a state trooper, who was parked near the Flag Pond Road overpass on the Maine Turnpike, and told him they had discovered the body of a man in the woods nearby, according to Katy England, spokeswoman for Maine State Police.

The body was identified as that of Herbert Winship, 48, of Saco.

Just before midnight Saturday, an officer directed Winship to stop his motorcycle in the parking lot of VIP Tires and Service on Route 1 after allegedly observing a traffic violation. Winship failed to comply with the officer and traveled north on Route 1, England said.

He parked his motorcycle at Rinaldi Energy on Route 1 in Saco and fled the area on foot. A Scarborough police officer found the abandoned motorcycle and began to track Winship with a canine, but was unable to find him, England said.

The chief medical examiner in Augusta is expected to complete an autopsy Friday morning.