November 07, 2019
Utah man arrested after New Hampshire couple found dead in Texas

Courtney Sacco | Caller-Times via AP
This Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, photo shows a makeshift memorial for James and Michelle Butler at mile marker 263 on Padre Island Beach, Texas. Officials on Friday said the Butlers' deaths are being investigated as homicides. Their bodies were found last week in a shallow grave on Padre Island, near Corpus Christi, Texas.
The Associated Press

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Authorities say police have arrested a man in Mexico who’s suspected of stealing a car that belonged to a New Hampshire couple found buried at a South Texas beach.

Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick told KIII-TV in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Wednesday that Adam Curtis Williams was arrested by authorities in the Mexican state of Jalisco on felony theft charges.

Authorities believe the 33-year-old Logan, Utah, man and Amanda Noverr might have had contact with 48-year-old James Butler and 46-year-old Michelle Butler. They released a surveillance photo of Williams and Noverr crossing the border into Mexico in a car belonging to the Butlers.

James Butler’s sister Debbie Van Loon told WMUR-TV in Manchester, New Hampshire: “We’re glad to hear the arrest has been made and await what’s next.”

Officials say the Butlers’ deaths are being investigated as homicides. Their bodies were found last week in a shallow grave on Padre Island, near Corpus Christi.

 


