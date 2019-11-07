Watch Bucksport’s smoke stack come down from multiple angles up close

Many cameras captured the demolition of the 360-foot smoke stack at the former Verso Paper mill site in Bucksport late last month. But perhaps the closest shots were taken by the company doing the demolition.

Controlled Demolition, Inc. toppled the flue with precisely placed explosives, but not before placing cameras at several vantage points close enough so that bits of concrete from the stack fly by the cameras.

Several hundred people watched the demolition of Bucksport’s tallest remaining vestige of its papermaking history from hillsides around Bucksport and across the Penobscot River at Fort Knox State Historic Site.