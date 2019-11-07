Man’s body recovered after canoe capsizes off the coast of Sullivan

An unidentified man died after a canoe capsized in 52-degree water in Flanders Bay off the coast of Sullivan on Thursday.

The man and another individual were out clamming when both went into the water about 100 yards from shore near Ober Cove Road at about 10:30 a.m. The surviving male swam to shore and called 911, according to a statement released by the Maine Marine Patrol.

The men were not wearing life jackets. Their names are being withheld until the family of the man who died has been notified, according to the statement.

A helicopter and 47-foot rescue boat from the U.S. Coast Guard and three marine patrol vessels searched Flanders Bay and the shoreline before finding the body at 1:30 p.m. Sullivan firefighters and several residents also participated, according to the marine patrol.