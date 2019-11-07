Bangor
November 07, 2019
Hermon man dies in Bangor ATV crash

Stock image | Pixabay
By Charles Eichacker, BDN Staff

A 31-year-old Hermon man was killed Wednesday afternoon after the side-by-side ATV he was driving near Bangor International Airport crashed.

Shane Brown was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead after the crash was reported at around 4:30 p.m. on Banair Road, Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department said Thursday morning.

Brown may have been ejected from the ATV, according to Betters. Another person who was riding with Brown suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police are still working to determine “how this tragic accident occurred,” Betters said.

 


