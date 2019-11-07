Fort Kent vote could stall Valley Unified regional school

FORT KENT, Maine — The SAD 27 board of directors will seek legal advice about the process that resulted in Frenchville being chosen as the potential home of a state-funded regional grades seven-12 school in the St. John Valley, potentially stalling the multi-year project.

The SAD 27 board voted unanimously Wednesday to designate a subcommittee to help select an attorney to consult with about the process that led last week to the 17-member Valley Unified Educational Center Site Selection Committee agreeing on a parcel next to the St. John Valley Technology Center in Frenchville.

The committee chose the Frenchville site over one in Fort Kent near Northern Maine Medical Center, after eliminating 44 other parcels throughout the SAD 27 and 33 districts and Madawaska School District. The three administrative units have joined to seek funding to build a proposed regional school. Last year, the state approved up to $100 million to help pay for school construction.

At issue with the SAD 27 board is what they deem to be flaws in the site selection process, including what they say was the mishandling of the matrix used, and a rush to exclude potential sites other than the two final proposed sites.

The Valley Unified Board of Directors was scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Nov. 26, where they would have voted on whether to ratify the site selection committee’s decision.

But in light of the SAD 27 board’s decision Wednesday, SAD 27 superintendent and Valley Unified executive director Ben Sirois agreed to talk with the VU board about possibly postponing that meeting to December, in order to allow the SAD 27 board time to consult with a lawyer.

The SAD 27 board of directors will hold its next public meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Fort Kent Community High School where they will consider and vote on the sub-committee’s recommendations.

This story will be updated.