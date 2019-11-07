This weekend you can enjoy local improv comedy, or return to the world of ‘The Shining’

This weekend in the Bangor area, the sixth annual Improv ME Festival kicks off on Friday night and continues on Saturday at the Next Generation Theatre in Brewer, featuring improv groups from all over New England. In Bangor on Friday night, Little Rodeo is at the Penobscot Pourhouse, the Wyatt Jenkins Band is at the Sea Dog, Meghan Clark plays at Paddy Murphy’s, it’s vinyl night at Nocturnem Drafthaus, and up in Orono, rockers Zesty play at the Common Loon Pub.

On Saturday, Americana band Farewell Angelina plays at the Gracie Theatre at Husson University, there’s the monthly Bangor Contradance is set for 7:30 p.m. at the UU Church on Park Street, rockers Fresh Squeeze play at Paddy’s, and there’s standup comedy at the Downunder Club at Seasons featuring Tammy Pooler, Steve Guilmette and Jeff Keon. On Sunday, the Bangor Symphony Orchestra performs at 3 p.m. at the Collins Center for the Arts.

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

Monday is Veteran’s Day, and towns statewide will honor those who served with parades, community meals, ceremonies, art shows and much more. Bangor’s parade is set for 10 a.m., beginning in Brewer and ending in downtown Bangor, while Belfast’s parade starts at 11 a.m. at Belfast Area High School and continues into downtown. A full list of events can be found on the BDN’s community events page.

On TV this weekend, the first half of the new season of “Rick & Morty” premieres on Adult Swim, while a new season of “Shameless” premieres on Showtime. And if you weren’t aware, the newest streaming platform, Disney+, launches on Tuesday, starting with the highly anticipated “The Mandalorian,” a standalone Star Wars series. In movie theaters this weekend, “Doctor Sleep,” the adaptation of Stephen King’s book of the same name, hits theaters, as does World War II flick “Midway” and heartwarming holiday rom-com “Last Christmas.”