UMaine men’s basketball schedule

2019-2020 Schedule
November
6 — Merrimack, 7 p.m.
10 — at Harvard, 2 p.m.
16 — at Portland, 10 p.m.
19 — at Washington, 11 p.m.
24 — Maine Maritime, 3 p.m. (at Portland Expo)
27 — at Virginia, 4 p.m.
December
1 — at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
4 — at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
7 — at Central Connecticut, 1 p.m.
11 — Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
15 — Quinnipiac, 1 p.m.
20 — at Massachusetts, tba
29 — at Hawaii, 10 p.m.
January
2 — Columbia, 5 p.m.
5 — Stony Brook, 1 p.m.*
8 — at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
11 — at Albany, 3 p.m.*
15 — UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.*
19 — Binghamton, 2 p.m.*
22 — Vermont, 7 p.m.*
25 — at Maryland Baltimore County, 1 p.m.*
February
1 — Hartford, noon*
5 — at Vermont, 5 p.m.*
8 — at Binghamton, 2 p.m.*
12 — at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.*
16 — at Albany, 1 p.m.*
22 — at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.*
26 — New Hampshire, 7 p.m.*
29 — Maryland Baltimore County, 1 p.m.*
March
3 — at Hartford, tba*
7 — America East quarterfinals
10 — America East semifinals
14 — America East final
*—America East game
Comments