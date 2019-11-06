University of Maine Black Bear Sports
November 06, 2019
University of Maine Black Bear Sports Latest News | Election Day 2019 | Bangor Metro | Portland Evictions | Today's Paper
University of Maine Black Bear Sports

UMaine men’s basketball schedule

Photo courtesy of John Diamond | UMaine Athletics
Photo courtesy of John Diamond | UMaine Athletics
UMaine's Aaron Calixte drives past a Brown defender during the second half of their men's basketball game in 2014.

2019-2020 Schedule

November

6 — Merrimack, 7 p.m.

10 — at Harvard, 2 p.m.

16 — at Portland, 10 p.m.

19 — at Washington, 11 p.m.

24 — Maine Maritime, 3 p.m. (at Portland Expo)

27 — at Virginia, 4 p.m.

December

1 — at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

4 — at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

7 — at Central Connecticut, 1 p.m.

11 — Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

15 — Quinnipiac, 1 p.m.

20 — at Massachusetts, tba

29 — at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

January

2 — Columbia, 5 p.m.

5 — Stony Brook, 1 p.m.*

8 — at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

11 — at Albany, 3 p.m.*

15 — UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.*

19 — Binghamton, 2 p.m.*

22 — Vermont, 7 p.m.*

25 — at Maryland Baltimore County, 1 p.m.*

February

1 — Hartford, noon*

5 — at Vermont, 5 p.m.*

8 — at Binghamton, 2 p.m.*

12 — at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.*

16 — at Albany, 1 p.m.*

22 — at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.*

26 — New Hampshire, 7 p.m.*

29 — Maryland Baltimore County, 1 p.m.*

March

3 — at Hartford, tba*

7 — America East quarterfinals

10 — America East semifinals

14 — America East final

 

*—America East game

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like