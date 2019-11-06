Gallop’s OT game-winner lifts Hermon girls to ‘B’ North soccer championship

A hardworking and efficient Waterville High School defense frustrated Hermon High School 36-goal scorer Sydney Gallop for 86 minutes and 17 seconds on Wednesday night.

But the sophomore striker finally broke through in the first overtime and the top-seeded Hawks earned their first Class B North championship since 2015 with a 2-1 victory over Waterville at the Hampden Academy field.

Hermon (17-0) faces Cape Elizabeth (16-1) in Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. state final at Falmouth High School.

Senior striker Sadie Garling’s glancing header off a perfectly-placed corner by Paige St. Pierre staked Waterville (15-2) to a 1-0 lead in the first half. But Hermon freshman center midfielder Ally Cameron equalized in the second half, curling a pinpoint 23-yard free kick into the corner to the right of Waterville goalie Jacie Richard.

In overtime, freshman forward Lyndsee Reed set up Gallop’s game-winner by taking the ball out of the air and chipping it ahead to her. Gallop fought her way past a defender and broke in alone on goal before calmly flicking the ball with the outside of her right foot past Richard.

Hermon goalie Meg Tracy finished with three saves on seven shots including a game-saving stop off Garling with five minutes left in regulation as she fully extended her right arm to parry the ball away.

Richard wound up with five saves on 19 shots as the Hawks had the lion’s share of possession in the game.