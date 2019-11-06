Ask us your questions about Tuesday’s election

In case you missed it, there was an election in Maine on Tuesday. Mainers approved two statewide ballot questions, several new mayors were elected and cities and towns throughout the state voted on other local matters. You can find all of our stories about it here.

What we want to know, now that the election is over, is what questions you have about the results — and what information you wish you had known before you cast your ballot.

Fill out the form below with your questions, and the BDN politics team will answer as many as they can.