Thursday, November 7, 2019: Trump and Russia, a mystery of wings and things, presidential crime and punishment

Trump and Russia

RT television, the Russian propaganda TV news channel, is now playing Donald Trump campaign ads online. I don’t know how many people who back this man watch this channel, other than perhaps Trump himself.

Being how Trump informed the Russians about the ISIS raid beforehand but not the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, I guess we know where his sympathies lie. As Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, all roads for Trump lead to Putin.

I hope people who want to re-elect Trump are ready to live in a dictatorship. He has played all the cards: destroy media, side-step the Justice Department, stomp all over the constitution, reveal confidential information to our enemies. When are the Republicans going to evolve backbones?

Harry Martyn

Ellsworth

A mystery of wings and things

Whatever happened to a full-size chicken wing served in the food establishments here in Bangor? Now when we order wings, we are served half of a wing for the same price we paid for full wings before. How did we ever overlook such a scam?

I think many of us didn’t realize this dilemma because they had a few drinks before ordering them, and the batter was so thick they looked like a full-size wing. The last time I ordered wings, they were so small I actually thought they may have come from a hummingbird, not a chicken at all. At that size, I now understand why chickens can’t fly as well as other birds.

Then, when I ordered boneless wings because I was curious how they were able to debone an actual chicken wing and still have enough meat to fry, once again I was disappointed. That’s when I realized it wasn’t a chicken wing at all. It was a chicken tender instead.

Once again, I felt frustrated over this mystery of wings and things — but I felt a bit tupid as well. I spelled “stupid” as “tupid” because the touch of humor broke down my frustration level a bit. We wouldn’t want anyone to become so stressed out over this that it brings on health issues just over a chicken wing.

I say, “Please bring back those delicious fried full-size chicken wings — and bring them back now.” Some of us may look tupid now and then, but most of us know the difference between eating a hummingbird wing and an actual full-size delicious chicken wing.

Eugene Allen

Holden

Presidential crime and punishment

When President Richard Nixon lied over a botched burglary, he was in the process of being impeached and forced to resign. The burglary at the Watergate Hotel was committed in quest of information on Nixon’s opponents in the 1972 election.

Today, it’s obvious to me there was a quid pro quo, and that President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky was not “ perfect.” We know Trump was seeking information, even it was false information, about a man likely to be his opponent in 2020.

I believe Nixon and Trump committed the same crime, and that they deserve the same result. When a president violates the Constitution, it has consequences. One of those consequences should be impeachment and removal.

Keith Newman

Addison