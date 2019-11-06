‘No CMP corridor’ group says it collected more than 25,000 signatures Tuesday

Opponents of Central Maine Power’s proposed transmission line project through western Maine say the effort to put the issue on the 2020 ballot got a boost from yesterday’s election.

The group “No CMP Corridor” said it has collected more than 25,000 signatures after deploying volunteers to polling places around the state. The group needs to submit more than 60,000 valid signatures to the Secretary of State by Feb. 3 in order to qualify for the 2020 ballot.

In a press statement, the opposition group said it has set a target of 80,000 signatures.

The $1 billion transmission line, which will serve electricity customers in Massachusetts, has been opposed by many of the communities it passes through.

But the project won early support from Democratic Gov. Janet Mills after CMP agreed last year to provide more than $258 million in financial incentives to the state.