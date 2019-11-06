Police: Father fabricated story that son found needle in Halloween candy

ROCKLAND, Maine — Police say a father made up a story about his son biting into a piece of Halloween candy that contained a needle.

Justin Sanford, 29, of Rockland was charged Wednesday with false reporting of a crime for the incident, according to a Rockland Police Department press release.

On Tuesday, Sanford posted on social media that his son had bitten into a piece of Halloween candy and found a needle.

The child’s mother, who was reportedly unaware of the hoax, took her son to the hospital to get his mouth examined. Hospital staff told her the incident needed to be reported to the police.

However, after investigating the matter, police discovered that Sanford fabricated the incident “and it was completely false,” according to the release.

“Although the Rockland Police Department does encourage parents to check any candy given to their child for signs of tampering prior to it being ingested, citizens should also be aware that confirmed cases of Halloween candy having been altered is extremely rare and that this local report has been found to be completely false,” the release stated.

False reporting of a crime is a Class D crime, and carries a penalty of up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine. Sanford received a summons for the charge and was not arrested. He is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 16.