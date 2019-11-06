Hancock
November 06, 2019
Hancock

Bucksport councilor seeks recount after losing election by 1 vote

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Main Street in Bucksport on Oct. 29.
By Nick Sambides Jr., BDN Staff
Updated:

A Bucksport town councilor requested a recount after losing Tuesday’s election for a two-year term on the council by a single vote, town officials said Wednesday.

Incumbent Robert G. Carmichael Jr. lost to James R. Morrison, who received 434 votes to Carmichael’s 433, according to results tallied from Tuesday night’s election. He requested the recount soon after hearing the news, Town Clerk Jacob Gran said. No recount date has been set.

Town Council 2-year term

Vote for one
    James Morrison 434
    43.4%
    Robert Carmichael 433
    43.3%
    Joseph Davanzo 134
    13.4%
Precincts Reporting 1 of 1

The field was unusually crowded with council candidates in this election, Gran said. Six candidates competed for two seats to serve three-year terms, and three competed for the one seat to serve a two-year term.

Joseph A. Davanzo was the third contender for the two-year seat, receiving 134 votes. The two-year term finishes the tenure of Councilor David Kee, who resigned at the end of July. Carmichael opted to run for the two-year term instead of a full three-year term.

Former Town Clerk Kathy Downes was the top vote-getter in race for the two three-year seats, with 793 votes. She will be the sole woman on the council.

Edward A. Rankin Jr. won the second three-year seat with 423 votes.

Town Council 3-year term

Vote for two
    Kathy Downes 793
    42.0%
    Edward Rankin 423
    22.4%
    Nancy Minott 329
    17.4%
    Paul Rabs 215
    11.4%
    Matthew Paulauskas 80
    4.2%
    Rachel Paulauskas 49
    2.6%
Precincts Reporting 1 of 1

In the race for the sole Regional School Unit 25 school committee seat, Peter W. Clair ran unopposed for his three-year seat.

 


