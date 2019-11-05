UMaine men’s basketball team hosts Merrimack in season opener

Time, site: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records (last season): UMaine 5-27; Merrimack 22-10

Series, last meeting: 1st meeting

Key players (last season): Maine — 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (13.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists per game), 6-4 G Sergio El Darwich (10.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.0 apg), 6-8 Vilgot Larsson (6.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg), 6-8 F Miks Antoms (1.7 ppg, 1.8 rpg); Merrimack — 6-0 G Juvaris Hayes (19.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg), 6-4 G Jaleel Lord (10.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg); 6-5 F Idris Joyner 9.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg); 6-1 G Khalief Crawford (8.1 ppg, 1.8 rpg)

Merrimack makes the leap to NCAA Division I after qualifying for the NCAA Division II tournament each of the last three years under fourth-year head coach Joe Gallo. The Warriors are members of the Northeast Conference and one of two NEC teams UMaine plays during its non-conference schedule. The Black Bears visit Central Connecticut State on Dec. 7. Merrimack is coming off an 87-26 exhibition victory last Thursday over UMaine-Fort Kent. UMaine went 2-0 during its exhibition schedule with victories over Husson (76-50) and McGill University of Montreal (70-63). The Black Bears play the first of eight straight games away from the Cross Insurance Center at 2 p.m. Sunday at Harvard, the Ivy League preseason favorite.