Mount View boys beat GSA for 1st regional soccer title since 1980

Even though they were outplayed for large stretches of the game, the Mount View High School Mustangs proved to be opportunistic on Tuesday night.

That earned the Mustangs their first regional boys soccer championship since 1980.

Senior striker Elijah Allen scored two goals and assisted on Brennan Grant’s goal to lead No. 3 Mount View of Thorndike to a 3-1 victory over George Stevens Academy of Blue Hill in their Class C North final at the rain-drenched Hampden Academy field.

Mount View, which was in Class B a year ago and didn’t even make the playoffs, improved to 12-2-3 and takes on Waynflete of Portland in Saturday’s 3 p.m. state final in Bath.

David Gadsby scored for No. 4 George Stevens Academy.

Grant staked Mount View to a 1-0- lead just 8:07 into the game but Gadsby equalized 10:03 later.

Allen responded with the game-winner with 14:49 left in the first half and added the all-important insurance goal just 6:40 into the second half.

The more aggressive Eagles had the lion’s share of possession, especially in the first half. They consistently won 50-50 balls by repeatedly stepping in front of the Mustangs to gain possession of the ball.

But the speedy Mustangs were dangerous on counterattacks and made better use of their scoring opportunities.

Allen scored what proved to game-winner following a throw-in.

He controlled the ball in the corner to the left of GSA goalie Parker Allen and curled a powerful left-footed cross into a crowded goal area and it skipped into the far corner.

“We had some guys in front so I crossed it and they let it go through and went in,” said Elijah Allen.

The Mustangs played well with the lead in the latter stages of the game, getting numbers back to limit GSA scoring chances and also spending time pressing for insurance goals in the attacking third.

Brennan opened the scoring by finishing off a pretty passing sequence.

Elijah Allen had the ball in the middle of the field and slid a short pass to his left to Atlas Hubbard, who spotted Grant racing down the left flank and threaded the needle with a pass to him.

Parker Allen came rushing out and Elijah Allen pulled the ball around him and slotted it into the empty net.

Gadsby tied it by taking the ball at the left side of the penalty area, taking a couple of touches to his right and sailing a perfectly-placed shot into the upper far corner.

The Eagles had several good chances early in the second half but junior goalie Ricky Nelson came up with a number of big saves on a night where both goalies struggled to hang on to the slippery ball.

“Tonight was like drenching your gloves in soapy water and trying to catch the ball,” said Nelson, who finished with 11 saves on 28 shot attempts. “I just focused on the ball and tried to get my hands on it. They had a lot of hard shots. Then I would get my body on the follow-up shot.”

“[Nelson] played out of his mind. That’s one of the best games I’ve seen him play,” said Elijah Allen, who scored the insurance goal by fighting through two defenders, slipping around another and tucking the ball home.

“We know how to finish and that wins games,” Elijah Allen added.

GSA coach Mark Ensworth said, “they finished plays and we didn’t.”

Parker Allen finished with four saves on 16 shot attempts.