Janet Mills swears in a new chief game warden, 6 weeks after colonel’s early retirement

Dan Scott, who has been serving as acting colonel of the Maine Warden Service since mid-September, was sworn in Tuesday to head the law enforcement agency.

A game warden for more than 22 years, Scott most recently was the lieutenant of Division C in Bangor. He supervised game wardens in an area that covered Washington, Hancock and Penobscot counties. Scott also served as a captain and investigator during his career.

He replaces former Col. Joel Wilkinson, who led the service for the past 11 years before abruptly taking early retirement about six weeks ago.

The newly sworn-in colonel said he was “honored and humbled for the opportunity to lead the Maine Warden Service.”

“There are upcoming challenges facing all law enforcement agencies, including the Maine Warden Service, and I look forward to leading the Maine Warden Service to meet these challenges,” he said.

Judy Camuso, commissioner of the state Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, said, “Dan’s experience, enthusiasm and leadership will be invaluable not only to the warden service, but to the state as well,” as the warden service enters its 140th year.

Wilkinson’s retirement came two months after Warden Jeremy Judd, 41, of Mechanic Falls was charged with assault, unlawful sexual touching and disorderly conduct based on an incident that was alleged to have happened at a July concert in Bangor.

When Wilkinson’s retirement was announced, Camuso declined comment on whether that incident or a subsequent internal investigation into it had anything to do with Wilkinson’s decision to retire early.

Judd, who has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges, is next due to appear in court at the Penobscot Judicial Center on Nov. 12.