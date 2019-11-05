State
November 05, 2019
State Latest News | Election Day 2019 | Bangor Metro | Portland Evictions | Today's Paper
State

Maine will accept first marijuana business applications in the coming weeks

Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Robert F. Bukaty | AP
This April 22, 2016, file photo shows a marijuana bud at a medical marijuana facility in Unity.
The Associated Press

Maine officials said the state will start taking applications to license recreational marijuana businesses before the end of the fall.

The state Office of Marijuana Policy said it will begin taking testing lab applications on Nov. 18. After that, it will accept cultivation, manufacturing and retail license applications beginning on Dec. 5.

The Portland Press Herald reports the state is projecting it will begin collecting sales taxes from adult-use marijuana starting in March 2020. That is in line with what state officials have been saying in recent months. Voters approved legalized adult-use marijuana in a 2016 vote, but the state’s adoption of a regulatory system suffered numerous delays after that.

Marijuana businesses will also need to earn local approval before they can get licensed by the state.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like