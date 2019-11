Thick black smoke could be seen billowing through the Old Port from a boat fire at the Portland Fish Pier Tuesday morning.

Two people were on board the boat, which was being renovated. One person suffered some smoke inhalation and was treated and released. The South Portland Fire Department shared a video of the smoke and said no one was injured.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

Hilary Weaver contributed to this report.