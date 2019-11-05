Police seek help finding man who walked away from Lee crash early Monday

Maine State Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a Lincoln man who walked away from a crash in Lee early Monday morning and hasn’t been seen since.

Brett Doane, 25, crashed a grey Volkswagen sedan into a tree at about 2 a.m. at 2717 Lee Road, causing severe damage, according to information posted on the state police’s Facebook page.

Police believe Doane was not wearing his seatbelt and may have been injured, the post said.

A homeowner near where the crash took place spent about 45 minutes with him before Doane left the scene, walking west on Route 16 near Dam Road toward Lincoln. Doane was not bleeding, but had complained of a leg hurting, the post said. A neighbor called 911 at about 3 a.m.

Doane was carrying two backpacks. He was wearing brown hiking boots, tan or gray Dickie’s-style pants, a gray, long-sleeved shirt and a canvas vest over his shirt. He may have been picked up by someone, but he has not been located and his family has not heard from him, police said.

Doane is 6 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, according to police.

Anyone with information on Doane’s whereabouts is asked to call Trooper Andrew Peirson at 973-3700.