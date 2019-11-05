Midcoast
November 06, 2019
Rockland voters re-elect incumbent and add newcomer to council

Lauren Abbate | BDN
Main Street, Rockland, Maine.
By Lauren Abbate, BDN Staff

ROCKLAND, Maine ― At the polls on Tuesday, incumbent City Councilor Ed Glaser, 68, and council newcomer Nate Davis, 39, beat out two other candidates to fill vacancies on the Rockland City Council.

Former harbormaster Glaser, received 646 votes; software developer Davis, 574; longtime Rockland firefighter Don Robishaw, 477; and U.S. Coast Guard veteran Ian Emmott, 366.

Initially only Glaser’s seat was up for grabs this cycle, but another seat opened when City Councilor Amelia Magjik moved out of state earlier this fall. The newly elected councilors will join the five-person council for three-year terms.

All four candidates expressed concerns about the city’s affordability as housing costs continue to rise. Glaser and Davis believe the city should look at zoning and incentives for developers to increase the city’s stock of affordable housing.

Glaser has served one term on city council. Before that he served as the city’s harbormaster for 12 years after a career working with schooners and other ships in the area. Originally from New York, Glaser moved to Rockland after attending Bates College.

Davis moved to Rockland in 2013 with his wife. Davis is a co-founder of the coworking space and business incubator Steelhouse, located in Rockland. He has served on the city’s Energy Advisory Committee.

 


