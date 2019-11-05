Bangor voters approve $6 million renovation of City Hall

Bangor voters have approved a proposal to raise up to $6 million for an extensive renovation of City Hall, with about 60 percent of voters backing the rehab.

First constructed in 1914, the building has not had any major interior changes since the mid-1970s. The project will alter where residents pay their taxes, register their cars and access other services on the building’s first floor, consolidating them into a new area near the front entrance that faces Harlow Street. It will also replace the building’s heating and ventilation system and making other improvements to better serve people with disabilities.

Residents voted 2,352-1,547 for the proposal on Tuesday, according to unofficial results.

Referendum Question A Shall the order authorizing issuance $6,000,000 of the City's General Obligation Bonds and a Tax Levy therefore to rehabilitate City Hall and replace/upgrade building wide systems be approved? Yes 2352 60.3% No 1547 39.7% Precincts Reporting 1 of 1

One of the proposal’s supporters, 58-year-old Christopher Olsen, uses a cane when he walks because he has a weak hip. As a real estate broker who regularly visits City Hall, Olsen said, “I know they could make it more accessible.” Scott Carpenter, 71, said he supported the renovations because they would only become more expensive in the future.

Tyler Shanahan and Zachary Paulette, both 25, voted against the funding proposal because they said it would be too expensive and take away funding from more pressing matters such as road repairs and education.