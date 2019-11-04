Politics
November 04, 2019
National Governors Association will hold key 2020 meeting in Portland

Rick Bowmer | AP
From left to right, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Maine Gov. Janet Mills pose for a photograph at a July meeting of the National Governors Association in Utah.
By Caitlin Andrews, BDN Staff

AUGUSTA, Maine — The National Governors Association will be returning to Maine for the first time in nearly four decades, announcing on Monday that it will hold its 2020 summer meeting in Portland after lobbying from Gov. Janet Mills.

Mills, a Democrat, has re-established ties with the nonpartisan organization after former Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican, stopped paying Maine’s $60,000 share of annual dues in 2012 alongside other Republican-led states, saying it was a waste. Governors of the 50 U.S. states and five territories are members, although some benefits are only available to paying members.

After Mills became governor earlier this year, she became the chair of the association’s natural resources committee. Scott Ogden, a spokesman for the governor, said the state has resumed paying approximately $60,700 in dues. The Portland meeting will coincide with Maine’s bicentennial and the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage nationwide.

The association, which is now chaired by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, provides lobbying and consulting services on behalf of members, according to its website. The summer event is one of the group’s two major annual meetings, with another typically held in the winter.

The summer meeting will be held from Aug. 5-7. It will be the first time the association has met in Maine since 1983. Maine governors have chaired the group three times in its 111-year history. The last one was Gov. John Reed, who chaired the association from 1966 to 1967.

 


Comments

