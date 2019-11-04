Tuesday, November 5, 2019: Why I’m voting for Fuller, recognizing obvious facts, our experience with Shriners Hospitals

Why I’m voting for Fuller

Ridgely Fuller, who is running for Belfast’s City Council, has a passion for working with all kinds of folks to build community. With deep experience in social service work, such as with the highly successful restorative justice movement, hospice and establishing an emergency winter shelter and school lunch security, Fuller knows how to work with various governmental and private entities to get important, urgent things done.

She loves Belfast and its beauty and amenities. She has loved getting to know its people. I’ve been driving her around, watching as she has spent countless hours knocking on doors on every road in Belfast, learning what’s on residents’ minds. She wants to make sure that the voices of all its taxpayers are heard, and that all — not just the in-town folk — benefit. Working on tax relief is high on her list, as are community-based, good jobs and affordable stores.

While Fuller has worked for years behind the scenes to make Belfast a better place, she also brings a broad perspective to the issues affecting our town. Her years of activism have taken her to the State Legislature many times to personally advocate for social and economic justice and the environment. So she is very excited to continue the great work begun by the City’s Climate Crisis Committee to make Belfast the first municipality in Maine to achieve carbon neutrality.

Ridgely Fuller has the passion and the deep conviction it takes to serve, and that’s why I’m voting for her on Nov. 5.

Alison Picton

Belfast

Recognizing obvious facts

As the U.S. House of Representatives prepares its public hearings regarding the impeachment inquiry of President Trump’s actions, Republican members refuse to recognize obvious facts. Why are they refusing to see the attempts at solicitation of dirt on a political opponent in the transcript of Trump’s call to Ukraine’s President Zelensky? Why are they denying the reality of Trump’s request that China provide similar information? How can voters expect an objective bipartisan investigation amid such Republican intransigence?

But the American people must also judge. They should remember his blunders and character flaws next November. Following Baghdadi’s recent death, Trump mentioned the ISIS leader’s “whimpering, crying, and screaming.” Those words better describe Kurdish women and children seeking transport as Trump abandoned them, dishonoring our country; or the children his administration has separated from their parents at our southern border. As New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated about Trump’s recent residential move to Florida, “Good riddance.” It’s also a fitting expression of farewell to his presidency in 2020.

Dave Witham

Bangor

Our experience with Shriners Hospitals

Health care is paramount in the developing stages of children and adolescents. This is of most importance when dealing with athletes. Our family was recently involved when our granddaughter was running cross country and her hips were giving her issues. We decided our best source of care would be to take her to the Shriners Hospital in Springﬁeld, Massachusetts. Until we witnessed it, we did not understand how eﬃcient Shriners Hospitals are. We were warmly greeted, processed quickly and then taken immediately to meet Dr. Ahmad Bayomy, the medical director of the sports health and medicine program.

Dr. Bayomy was extremely compassionate, caring, focused, and so knowledgeable regarding all areas of orthopaedic medicine. He spent a great deal of time evaluating every aspect of her, and no one felt rushed. He asked a lot of questions and gave answers in a very clear and concise manner. A program was set up to help in her recovery, and she will once again be running in a sport she loves.

It is one thing to be a Shriner, as my husband is, and do all the fun things to keep the hospitals running smoothly. But it wasn’t until we were directly involved with a loved one in the care of the Shriners Hospital that we ﬁnally realized why they are the best of the best. These hospitals treat many issues facing children including burns, cleft lip and cerebral palsy — regardless of the ability to pay. We can not say enough regarding the excellent care given to our granddaughter.

Debbie Sherman

Winthrop