Biddeford man accused of driving a bus full of field hockey players while on drugs

A Biddeford man was arrested Saturday night after police say he drove a bus full of field hockey players while under the influence of drugs.

Richard Tanguay, 68, was charged with operating under the influence of drugs, driving to endanger and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Maine State Police.

A state trooper pulled over a bus driven by Tanguay about 7:57 p.m. on Interstate 95 in Scarborough after observing Tanguay allegedly speeding in a construction zone, failing to signal when changing lanes and failing to stay in one lane.

Tanguay was driving a bus full of Biddeford field hockey players returning from a game, the state police said.

Tanguay showed signs of impairment, and he was taken to the Cumberland County Jail in Portland, where he was examined by a drug recognition expert and took an intoxilyzer breath test, according to the state police.

The state police did not indicate what substance Tanguay was allegedly under the influence of.

He was released on $500 bail. He will appear in court Jan. 9, 2020.

A substitute bus driver returned the athletes to Biddeford High School, according to the Biddeford School Department.

The school department said Sunday afternoon that Tanguay has been placed on administrative leave.

“We will continue to gather the facts and interview the employee before making any conclusions about this unfortunate development,” Superintendent of Schools Jeremy Ray said. “But be clear, we have zero tolerance for any behavior that imperils students.”

The school department declined to release additional details about the incident.