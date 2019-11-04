Scientists from around globe gather in Portland to discuss future of the Gulf of Maine

Scientists from around the world are gathering in Portland this week for the first-ever international symposium on the future of the Gulf of Maine in a climate-changed world.

The symposium, called Gulf of Maine 2050, aims to increase collective understanding of how the rapidly-warming gulf’s species and ecosystems will change over the next 30 years, and how humans can most effectively respond.

Dozens of scientists, planners and others will consider topics ranging from sea-level rise to lobster fertility.

Speakers include the vice president of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Maine Gov. Janet Mills kicks off the events Monday at 1 p.m.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.

Related: Dr. Paul Mayewski discusses the public perception of climate change in Maine