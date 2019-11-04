Portland
November 04, 2019
Portland

Memorial created to honor 6 victims of 2014 Portland fire

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Two men hang a banner with the names and faces of the six victims of the 2014 Noyes Street fire in Portland at a memorial gathering in this Oct. 30, 2016, file photo.
The Associated Press
Updated:

A memorial has been set up in Portland to honor the six people killed in an apartment building fire in the city five years ago.

ABC affiliate WMTW reports that the memorial featuring six benches was dedicated on Saturday in a city park near Noyes Street where the fire occurred.

The Nov. 1, 2014, fire killed six people between the ages of 23 and 29.

Investigators believe the building’s smoke detectors were not operating and several exits were blocked.

The building owner and landlord was acquitted on manslaughter charges but served 70 days in jail over a code violation.

He has since sold the property.

 


