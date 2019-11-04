Credit outlook improves for Maine’s largest airport

The credit rating of Maine’s largest airport is going up a notch.

The Portland International Jetport said S&P Global Ratings has improved the credit rating on Jetport Revenue Bonds from BBB+ to A-. Both scores indicate investment grade bonds, but A- is one step closer to S&P’s top rating of AAA.

Airport director Paul Bradbury said the upgrade is evidence of the facility’s solid financial standing. He said passenger and revenue growth over the past three years have contributed to the improved outlook.

S&P ratings credit analyst Scott Shad said the upgrade reflects an expectation that the airport will continue to ably manage its debts.