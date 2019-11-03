Thousands still without power after last week’s windstorm

About 16,000 homes and businesses in Maine still lacked power on Sunday morning after a heavy windstorm blew across the state late Thursday night into Friday.

About 11,100 Central Maine Power customers and 4,900 Emera Maine customers still had outages as of 9:45 a.m. Sunday, the companies reported. Both utilities projected that they would restore power to nearly all of their customers by the end of Sunday.

More than 230,000 — 180,000 for CMP and 58,000 for Emera Maine — lost power at the height of the storm, the utilities said Sunday.

On Sunday morning, Emera Maine reported some of its largest remaining outages in communities in Greater Bangor, including more than 300 in Eddington and more than 200 in Ellsworth, Greenbush, Bradley, Dedham, Holden and Clifton.

Sizeable outages also remained in Bangor, Old Town, Orono and communities close to the coast, such as Deer Isle and Sorrento.

CMP reported 3,300 outages remained in Somerset County, 2,300 in Franklin County and 1,600 in Oxford County.

