November 03, 2019
Horses and donkeys killed in Newcastle fire

Evan Houk | Lincoln County News
Firefighters work to contain a blaze in a barn on Lynch Road in Newcastle early Friday morning.
By Lincoln County News

An early morning barn blaze at 116 Lynch Road in Newcastle killed two horses and six miniature donkeys Friday, according to Newcastle fire Chief Clayton Huntley.

Huntley said the cause is currently unknown and will be investigated by the Maine fire marshal’s office.

Huntley said both the barn and a nearby pick-up truck were total losses. According to town records, the property is owned by Margaret Sproul.

The Lincoln County Communications Center dispatched the Newcastle Fire Department to the scene at 2:13 a.m. and the Damariscotta, Nobleboro, Bristol and Wiscasset fire departments for mutual aid shortly thereafter.

The scene was completely clear after 9:00 a.m., according to Huntley.

