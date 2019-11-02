Thousands of Maine homes still without power after heavy wind storm

About 70,000 homes and businesses across Maine — including thousands in and around Bangor — were still without power late Saturday morning after heavy winds plowed across the state late Thursday and for much of Friday.

As of 10:15 a.m., about 25,000 customers of Emera Maine and 45,000 customers of Central Maine Power still lacked power, according to the utilities’ websites.

In Bangor alone, 2,105 customers didn’t have power. Other nearby communities were also reporting many outages, including 1,558 in Holden, 1,553 in Old Town, 833 in Eddington, 702 in Greenbush and 557 in Clifton.

Many other communities stretching between Mount Desert Island and Millinocket each reported more than 100 losses. Similar losses were reported in far northern Aroostook County.

In CMP territory, the largest outages were in Somerset County, where about 10,000 customers still lacked power late Saturday morning. Lincoln, Oxford, Franklin and Cumberland counties were also among the hardest hit, each reporting more than 4,000 outages.

