Boston University rallies late to tie UMaine men’s hockey team

For the second straight night, Boston University scored with an extra attacker after pulling goalie Sam Tucker. This time, it earned the Terriers a tie.

Sophomore left wing Matthew Quercia’s goal with 1:40 remaining on Saturday night enabled BU to escape with a point after a 2-2 Hockey East overtime tie at Alfond Arena in Orono.

UMaine, which beat BU 4-2 winner on Friday night, is now 5-2-1 overall, 2-1-1 in Hockey East, while BU is 2-2-3 and 1-1-2.

On the tying goal, BU won a faceoff and Patrick Curry took a shot from the point that rebounded to Quercia, who fired it home.

Senior center Tim Doherty staked UMaine to a 1-0 lead with a goal just 2:43 into the game. He capitalized on the rebound of a Veli-Matti Tiuraniemi wrist shot from the left point as Tucker made the save but spilled the puck into the low slot and Doherty jammed it home.

BU freshman center Trevor Zegras equalized with 8:06 remaining in the second period. He got behind the Black Bear defense, tracked down Kasper Kotkansalo’s high flip pass and wristed a 16-footer past Swayman’s glove while he was stumbling to the ice.

UMaine freshman defenseman Adrien Bisson gave UMaine a 2-1 lead 1:40 into the third period. Jack Quinlivan tracked down the puck and slid it to the point and Bisson’s one-time wrister sailed past the screened Tucker.

Jeremy Swayman finished with 35 saves for UMaine and Tucker made 23 for BU.

Doherty later had a golden opportunity to expand the lead with a breakaway but Tucker made the save.