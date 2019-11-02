Husson football team is back on the road at Nichols College

The Husson University football team will to try to halt its two-game losing streak when it visits Nichols College of Dudley, Massachusetts, in a noon start Saturday.

Husson, 2-5 overall and 2-2 in its first year of Commonwealth Coast Conference play, will attempt to grab a share of third place in the league standings from Nichols (5-2, 3-1 CCC), which is off to its best start since 2001.

Husson went 1-2 during its recent three-game homestand, following a 42-40 victory over Curry with a 31-21 loss to the University of New England and last week’s 41-16 loss to Endicott.

Nichols has won its last two games, including a 51-48, four-overtime survival of UNE last Saturday in Biddeford.

Bison quarterback Michael Pina was named a recipient of the New England Football Writers Association’s Gold Helmet Award after completing 29 of 48 passes for a career-high 329 yards and three touchdowns in that game.

Nichols’ defense ranks No. 2 in the CCC in scoring defense (23.7 ppg), rushing defense (120.9 per game) and interceptions (10).

Husson has struggled defensively, yielding 35.0 points and 419.1 yards per game.

The Eagles’ offense (25 ppg) is led by senior quarterback David Morrison (140-for-232, 1,584 yds., 16 TDs, 7 INTs. Other leaders for Husson include junior wide receiver Tyler Halls of Lisbon (48 catches, 618 yds., 4 TDs) and sophomore running back Shawn Noel Jr. (152 rushes, 522 yds., 3 TDs).

Bowdoin (0-7, 0-0 CBB) vs. Bates (0-7, 0-1 CBB), 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Lewiston: The second chapter of the annual Colby-Bates-Bowdoin competition features two rivals each seeking its first New England Small College Athletic Conference victory.

Colby beat Bates 23-20 last week as coach Jack Cosgrove’s Colby club built a 23-6 halftime lead behind three touchdowns from sophomore running back Devin Marrocco.

Colby (1-6, 1-0 CBB) will play Bowdoin at Brunswick on Nov. 9, and a victory there would give the Mules their second straight outright CBB crown.

Other Maine Division III games: Tufts (3-4) at Colby, 1 p.m.; and UNE (3-4) visits Salve Regina (2-5), noon. Maine Maritime Academy is idle.