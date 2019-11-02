Halls leads Husson football team past Nichols

The Husson University football team ended a two-game losing streak Saturday with a 31-7 win over Nichols College.

Junior wide receiver Tyler Halls of Lisbon had 11 pass receptions for 261 yards and three second-half touchdowns at the Husson University football team pulled away to a Commonwealth Coast Conference football victory in Dudley, Massachusetts.

The victory ended a two-game losing streak for the Eagles, who are now 3-5 overall and 3-2 in CCC play this season. Husson is now tied with Nichols (5-3, 3-2 CCC) for third place in the conference.

Halls caught touchdown passes of 63 and 16 yards in the third quarter and a 21-yard scoring strike in the fourth quarter, all from senior quarterback David Morrison.

Morrison completed 14 of 24 pass attempts overall for 298 yards and three touchdowns, while sophomore running back Shawn Noel Jr. complemented Husson’s passing attack with 122 yards on 34 rushes.

Teammate Keyshaun Robinson added 44 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries as well as 37 yards on three pass receptions as the Eagles amassed 482 yards of total offense.

Husson, which had been allowing an average of 419.1 total yards per game to opposing offenses this fall, limited Nichols to 155 total yards.

Bison quarterback Michael Pina, who last week was awarded the Gold Helmet Award from the New England Football Writers Association after passing for a career-high 329 yards and five touchdowns during a four-overtime victory at the University of New England, completed just 16 of 31 attempts for 122 yards and one touchdown against Husson.

The Eagles’ defense sacked Pina five times, including twice by David Redmond. Frank Curran added 1½ quarterback sacks while Josh Hoy had one sack and Kaleb Caron was credited with half a sack.

Caron led Husson’s defense with seven tackles, while Redmond and Tyler Buzzell were in on six tackles apiece as the Eagles allowed Nichols just 33 net rushing yards.

Coach Nat Clark’s Husson club drove 77 yards in 14 plays to take a 7-0 lead on Robinson’s 3-yard touchdown run with 7:05 left in the first quarter.

Devin Pickett extended the lead with a 24-yard field goal early in the second period, but Nichols closed to within 10-7 on a 21 yard scoring pass from Pina to Kevin Diaz with 1:07 left before intermission.

The Morrison-to-Halls connection picked up after the break, with Halls catching a 63-yard touchdown strike to make it 17-7 with 4:00 left in the third quarter and then a 16-yard scoring pass from Morrison with 28 seconds left in the period to push Husson’s advantage to 24-7.

The duo’s final collaboration came early in the fourth quarter, a 21-yard touchdown pass from Morrison to Halls that produced the game’s final points.

Husson is scheduled to play its final home game of the season next Saturday when it hosts CCC rival Salve Regina University of Newport, Rhode Island. The Eagles’ Senior Day game is scheduled for a noontime opening kickoff.