Skowhegan senior field hockey star hopes to cap her career with another title

Bhreagh Kennedy said field hockey has been part of her life for as long as she can remember.

On Saturday, the high school career of Skowhegan’s senior center back will culminate in her team’s 4 p.m. Class A state championship game against Biddeford at Messalonskee High School in Oakland.

“I think I began playing field hockey in fourth grade. My best friend’s mom taught me when I was a little girl. I kept with it. I kept working and now we’re here,” said Kennedy, who will try to lead her team to its fourth state Class A championship in five years.

Foxcroft Academy of Dover-Foxcroft (17-0) and Winthrop-Monmouth (16-1) play at noon in the Class C final at noon, while Winslow (17-0) and York (17-0) meet in the B title contest.

Kennedy, who is headed to the University of Maine next fall, is one of three Miss Maine Field Hockey finalists.

Skowhegan (17-0) looks to avenge 4-3 setback to the Tigers (17-0) in last year’s state final. Biddeford owns a 35-game winning streak (34-0-1).

“This team is determined. We play all 60 minutes and I think we’re ready,” Kennedy said.

Even though she is a defensive player, Kennedy has racked up 13 goals and 14 assists. She posted a goal and an assist in Skowhegan’s 5-0 North championship game win over Mt. Blue of Farmington.

“‘I’ve worked on my offense this year as well as my defense. I need to be a dynamic player,” Kennedy said.

Skowhegan coach Paula Doughty said Kennedy is one of the best players she has ever coached.

“A lot of stars aren’t great kids. They’re challenging to coach. Bhreagh is no challenge. She is so down-to-earth and practical,” Doughty said. “She will make an impact at Maine.”

The All-Region and All-State player said she is excited about her UMaine career.

“They have such a great group of girls and coaching staff. They bring such a positive attitude to the game of field hockey,” Kennedy said.

Biddeford is led by Abby Allen, who had two goals and an assist in the Tigers’ 3-1 win over Massabesic of Waterboro in the South final.