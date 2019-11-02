Skowhegan claims 16th ‘A’ field hockey state title in 19 years

The feeling apparently never gets old for the Skowhegan field hockey program as the dynasty continues.

Senior forward Alexis Michonski scored twice in the second half on Saturday to propel Skowhegan past Biddeford 3-0 in the Class A state championship game at Messalonskee High School in Oakland.

Coach Paula Doughty’s club captured its 16th Class A state championship in the last 19 years and the victory capped off an undefeated 18-0 season for the champions, who avenged a 4-3 loss to Biddeford in last year’s state final.

It also marked the fourth state crown in five years and 19th state championship overall for Skowhegan. The program won it all in 1991, 1992 and 1998 before embarking in 2001 on its run of 19 regional championships and 16 state titles.

This battle of unbeatens was a defensive struggle through intermission, even though Biddeford (17-1) played the final 4 1/2 minutes of the opening 30-minute period short-handed.

Skowhegan struck for the go-ahead goal almost immediately after coming out of the break, as Michonski scored 33 seconds into the second half to give her team the lead.

Senior forward Emily Reichenbach made it 2-0, scoring on a rebound with 18:54 left. Then Reichenbach — who scored three goals during Skowhegan’s 5-0 victory over Mt. Blue of Farmington in the regional final — added an insurance goal off a penalty corner with 7:04 remaining.

The victory capped off a dominant tournament performance for Skowhegan, which posted its third straight postseason shutout behind senior goalkeeper Mackenzie McConnell. Skowhegan outscored its four playoff foes by a combined 29-1.

That followed a regular season during which the top seed in Class A North outscored its 14 opponents by a combined 94-6 with nine shutouts, including four in a row entering postseason play.

Skowhegan will graduate 11 seniors off its 23-player playoff roster but is poised to return five juniors, two sophomores and five freshmen.