November 02, 2019
Half of Maine’s ‘Ellis Island of the North’ sold for $4.5M

David Zalubowski | AP
In this Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, photograph, a sold placard tops a sale sign outside homes on the market in Denver. On Thursday, Sept. 6, Freddie Mac reports on the week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
The Associated Press

PORTLAND — Half of a historic Maine Island known as the “Ellis Island of the North” has been sold for $4.5 million.

Portland entrepreneur Noah Gordon bought 12 acres (5 hectares) on House Island. The sale closed last week.

A marketing manager with Re/Max by the Bay’s David Banks Team, Ana Piper, says the portion sold had been owned by two companies that rented space for weddings and other events.

[‘Portland’s Ellis Island,’ six other historic sites make list of local landmarks in jeopardy]

The land sold includes a four-bedroom main lodge, a small house and a cottage. The property is known for a federal immigration quarantine center that operated from 1907-1937.

Gordon says he plans to turn House Island into the “premier private island hospitality event venue in America.”

The city of Portland designated the island a local historic district in 2015.

 


