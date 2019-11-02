Watch how the bread is made at this farmers market bakery

Among the dozen or so stands at the Bangor Farmers Market is a local bakery that serves up its organic cookies, breads, scones, bagels and more to market customers year-round.
Biggi’s co-owners Miki Macdonald and Myer Taskel are at the helm of the Bangor-based bakery, and invited the BDN to their bakery last Sunday morning to check out how a bowl of flour transforms into the crispy baguettes, glazed pastries and powdered sugar-dusted baby cakes on display at the market.
Natalie Williams | BDN
Biggi's co-owner Miki Macdonald bags ciabatta at their Bangor bakery Oct. 27, 2019.
Biggi's lemon coconut baby cakes on display at the Bangor Farmers Market on Oct. 27, 2019.
Biggi's co-owner Myer Taskel grabs a slice of pizza for a farmers market customer on Oct. 27, 2019.
Biggi's co-owner Miki Macdonald slices stromboli before the farmers market on Oct. 27, 2019.
Biggi's co-owner Myer Taskel prepares baguettes before they head into the oven on Oct. 27, 2019.
Miki Macdonald checks on scones at Biggi's home bakery in Bangor on Oct. 27, 2019.
Bagels get pre-cooked in boiling water at Biggi's home bakery in Bangor on Oct. 27, 2019.
Biggi's Danish pastries and more on display at the Bangor Farmers Market on Oct. 27, 2019.
