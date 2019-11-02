Animals perish, family displaced in Fort Fairfield house fire

FORT FAIRFIELD — A family of five has been displaced after their home caught on fire and was burned down early this morning.

“…Around 1:00 AM this morning, tragedy struck when a family of five were woken up to their smoke alarms going off,” the Fort Fairfield Fire Department posted to their Facebook page on Saturday morning.

“The Raymond’s could see their home ablaze and were able to get out of the house with their three young children safely,” they wrote. “The Raymond’s have lost everything; literally everything.”

Two dogs and one cat also perished in the fire, the department stated. The house was a “complete loss” but firefighters managed to save the garage and one vehicle, according to a media release on Saturday.

The American Red Cross is currently working with the family to find a safe place to sleep, food and other essentials, the organization said in a press release Saturday morning.

In the meantime, people can help the family by donating clothing, the fire department said.

“I have spoken to the Rarymond’s this morning and I was given permission to make this post. I’m asking this amazing community to help these two adults and three young children get back on their feet. Any donations of clothing would be a huge help to them.”

They are looking for clothing donations to fit an adult male, small and medium tops, 30-32 pant, size 9 shoe as well as medical scrubs for his work and size XL female tops, 15-17 pant and size 7 shoe.

They also need children’s clothing, size 3T for a boy and size 9 toddler shoes.

Their other two children have clothing in storage and should be all set, according to the fire department.

The family also lost two cell phones in the fire.

Donations can be dropped off anytime in the lobby of the Fort Fairfield Police Department.

The fire department will be investigating the cause of the incident later today, Police Chief Shawn Newell said on Saturday morning.