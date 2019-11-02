From dog sled demos to full moon paddles, enjoy the outdoors in Maine this November

During the month of November, the trees are bare, the days are short and the weather is getting progressively colder. For many people, it’s a challenging time to find the motivation to get outside and exercise, but there are so many fun outdoor events are happening throughout the state. For inspiration, here are just a few, from group paddling trips to sled dog demonstrations.

Nov. 3: Scenic trail race

Lace up your running shoes and participate in a 4-mile or 8-mile trail race, hosted by the Frenchman Bay Conservancy on Sunday, Nov. 3, in Sullivan. The course is located on the scenic, wooded trails of FBC’s Long Ledges and Baker Hill preserves. Race day registration is at Sumner Memorial High School on Route 1, and begins at 9 a.m. The 8-mile race starts at 10:15 a.m., and the 4-mile race starts at 11 a.m. The registration fee is $25. For more information, including a race map, visit the FBC event page.

Nov. 7: Bird and nature walk

Maine Audubon’s Gilsland Farm Sanctuary in Falmouth hosts a bird and nature walk every Thursday morning from 7 to 9 a.m. In November, the dates are Nov. 7, 14 and 21. (There’s no walk on Thanksgiving, Nov. 28.) Registration is not required, however, the event costs $5 for Audubon members and $8 for nonmembers. The walk is usually 1.8 miles, but people can leave early if needed. The group meets near the parking lot at 20 Gilsland Farm Road in Falmouth. If you arrive late, they typically stand by the nearby pond for the first 15 to 20 minutes before heading to the West Meadow. For more information, visit the Maine Audubon event page or call Doug Hitchcox at 207-781-2330, ext. 237.

Nov. 7: Family Fun Hour

This event is for young kids (ages 2 to 5), accompanied by adults. Each Thursday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Fields Pond Audubon Center in Holden offers indoor and outdoor activities for children. These activities are designed to foster a connection to nature and encourage environmental stewardship. For November, the dates are Nov. 7, 14 and 21. (There’s no walk on Thanksgiving, Nov. 28.) The cost is $10 for Audubon members and $14 for nonmembers, though children ages 2 through 5 and their siblings are free. Fields Pond is located at 216 Fields Pond Road in Holden. To register, visit the event page or call 207-989-2591.

Nov. 9: Monthly bird walk

Join Island Heritage Trust Executive Director Paul Miller at 8 a.m. for the land trust’s monthly bird walk at Scott’s Landing Preserve at 704 N Deer Isle Road in Deer Isle. Birders of all levels and ages are welcome. If you’d like to use a pair of binoculars, the land trust has some to lend. Let them know ahead of time. The event is free, though donations are welcome. For more information, call 207-348-2455.

Nov. 10: Full moon paddle

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN

Dress warmly and embark on a two-hour canoe trip with Hirundo Wildlife Refuge on Pushaw Stream in Old Town. The event is scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, and if the skies are clear, paddlers will enjoy a full moon, which is scheduled to rise around 4:30 p.m. No experience is necessary, and Hirundo will provide all boats, PFDs and paddles. Event cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children, and additional donations are welcome to support Hirundo and its programs. The event will start at Gate 3 of Hirundo Wildlife Refuge, which is located at 35 Hudson Road in Alton. The rain date is Saturday, Nov. 9. To register and for more information, visit the Facebook event page or call 207-394-2171.

Nov. 10: Sled dog demonstration

Watch sled dogs prepare for snow season as they race through the Penobscot Experimental Forest with their “sleds” on wheels, 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Nov. 10, starting at the Maine Forest & Logging Museum, which is located off Route 178 in Bradley at 262 Government Road. Museum buildings, including the blacksmith shop and heated gift shop, will be open until 2 p.m. The event is free. The property features plenty of trails to explore, just be sure to stay out of the way of the sled dog teams. For more information, visit the museum’s event page or call 207-974-6278.

Nov. 10: Preserve ribbon cutting

Georges River Land Trust, St. George Conservation Commission and Maine Coast Heritage Trust will celebrate the opening of two new preserves on Sunday, Nov. 10, in St. George. Starting at 1 p.m., the group will meet in the Bamford Preserve parking area at 105 Long Cove Road in St. George, and walk the new 0.3-mile trail down to the shore for an apple cider toast and some treats. After, the group will be celebrating the opening of the new Meadow Brook Preserve on Turkey Cove Road. The 0.7-mile loop trail at this preserve is suitable for all ages. Friendly dogs on leash are welcome. Due to limited parking at Meadow Brook Preserve, attendees will carpool from the Bamford Preserve to the Meadow Brook Preserve. For more information, call Ken Oelberger at 207-607-9785.

Nov. 17: Trail visioning quest

Courtesy of Blue Hill Heritage Trust Courtesy of Blue Hill Heritage Trust

Explore the new 3 Bridges Trail in Blue Hill Heritage Trust’s Peter’s Brook Preserve from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 17, with Maine Master Naturalist Merrie Eley and trail builder and designer Pete Colman. During the walk, the group will observe natural features along the trail and discuss how the trail was constructed. The event is best suited to older children and adults. The trailhead is located at 132 E Blue Hill Road in Blue Hill. Call the land trust to pre-register 207-374-5118.

Nov. 30: Family-friendly hike

Join the nonprofit Main Street Skowhegan on a group hike of the 4-mile Townsend Trail on the east side of Lake George Regional Park in Skowhegan. The hike starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, and starts at the east parking lot at the end of Lake George Drive East in Skowhegan. Wear sturdy shoes and at least one article of fluorescent orange clothing. The event organizers will have extra orange if you do not have any. Don’t forget to bring water. Main Street Skowhegan is also hosting hikes in the area on Nov. 16 and 23, and bike rides on Nov. 9 and 22. To check out all of these events, visit their event page on Facebook.