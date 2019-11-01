UMaine women host McGill in second game of Sunday doubleheader

Time, site: 2 p.m. Sunday (exhib.), Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, Maine

Series, last meeting: 1st meeting

Key players (2018-2019 statistics): UMaine — 6-1 G Blanca Millan (17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 2.1 assists per game), 5-6 G Dor Saar (9.4 ppg, 4.9 apg), 6-1 F Fanny Wadling (6.7 ppg, 9 rpg, 3 apg), 5-11 F Maeve Carroll (2.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg), 5-4 G Maddy McVicar (3.1 ppg), 5-9 G Kelly Fogarty (3.7 ppg); McGill — 5-7 G Gladys Hakizimana (11.2 ppg, 3 rpg, 2.8 apg), 6-1 C Sirah Diarra (10.5 ppg, 10.3 rpg), 5-5 G Geraldine Cabillo-Abante (6.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg), 5-8 G Charlotte Clayton (6.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg), 6-0 F Kamsi Ogbudibe (6.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg), 6-0 F Shayann Laguerre (5.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg)

This is the second game of a doubleheader as the UMaine men take on the Montreal-based McGill men in the noon opener. The Black Bears men beat Division III Husson 76-50 in an exhibition game last Sunday and the UMaine women upended Division II Stonehill 78-56. This will be the last preseason tuneup for both teams. The UMaine men host Merrimack College for their opener on Wednesday and the UMaine women make their debut at 2 p.m. Friday at the University of Delaware. The McGill women’s team won its first national championship in 2017. UMaine looks for supplemental scoring to complement returning starters Millan, Saar and Wadling, who combined for 59 of the team’s 78 points against Stonehill. The McGill women have already played nine exhibition games and are 4-5.