UMaine, Boston University renew Hockey East rivalry in Orono

Men’s College Hockey

MAINE vs. BOSTON UNIVERSITY

Time, site: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday; Alfond Arena, Orono, Maine

Records: UMaine 4-2 (1-1 Hockey East); BU 2-1-2 (1-0-1)

Series, last meeting: BU leads 66-52-13, UMaine 6-0 on 3/9/19

Key players: Maine — LW Eduards Tralmaks (6 goals, 3 assists), C Tim Doherty (3 & 6), RW Mitch Fossier (0 & 8), RW Adam Dawes (2 & 3), RW Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup (4 & 0), D J.D. Greenway (1 & 3), G Jeremy Swayman (4-2, 2.20 goals-against average, .940 save percentage); BU — RW Patrick Harper (4 & 5), LW Patrick Curry (6 & 2), D David Farrance (3 & 4), C Trevor Zegras (1 & 4), RW Robert Mastrosimone (2 & 2), LW Matthew Quercia (2 & 1), G Sam Tucker (2-0-2, 2.41, .892)

Game notes: The Terriers were hit hard by early pro signings. Four of last year’s top five scorers and goaltender Jake Oettinger have begun their pro careers. Curry was their No. 3 scorer with 13 & 13 and Harper was sixth with 6 & 14. Both are off to impressive starts with linemate Zegras. UMaine has a prolific top line with Tralmaks and Fossier flanking either Doherty or freshman Ben Poisson. UMaine has scored at least one power-play goal in its last three games (4-for-12) while holding opponents to one power-play tally in 16 chances. BU’s special teams have been solid as the Terriers have converted 26.3 percent on the power play and 86.4 percent on the penalty kill. BU is young on the blue line with four freshmen and a sophomore among the seven defensemen who played in last Saturday’s 3-0 win over New Hampshire. The Black Bears also are inexperienced on defense with two freshmen and two sophomores. BU goalie Tucker is a Yale University transfer.