Friday night’s Maine high school football, soccer scores

FOOTBALL

NORTH

Friday, Nov. 1

Quarterfinals

Class B

No. 8 Brewer (2-6) at No. 1 Brunswick (8-0), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Skowhegan (4-4) at No. 4 Windham (4-4), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Mt. Blue (5-3) at No. 2 Cony (8-0), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Falmouth-Greely (3-5) at No. 3 Lawrence (7-1), 7 p.m.

Class C

No. 5 Belfast (5-3) at No. 4 Hermon (4-4), ppd., Sat.

No. 7 Old Town (5-3) at No. 2 MCI (6-2), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Oceanside (4-4) at No. 3 John Bapst (6-2), 7:30 p.m.

Class D

No. 5 Foxcroft Acad. (3-5) at No. 4 Houlton-Hodgdon (4-4), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Stearns/Schenck (3-5) at No. 3 Mattanawcook Acad. (5-3), 7 p.m.

Semifinals

8-Player

Large Schools

No. 4 Ellsworth-Sumner (3-5) vs. No. 1 Maranacook (8-0), 6:30 p.m.

Small Schools

No. 4 Traip Acad. (3-5) at No. 1 Old Orchard Beach (5-3), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Sacopee Valley (3-5) at No. 2 Boothbay (4-4), 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

NORTH

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 1

Class C

No. 3 Mount View 2, No. 7 Fort Kent 0

SOUTH

Class C

No. 4 Maranacook (12-2-1) at No. 1 Hall-Dale (14-0-1), 7:15 p.m., at Thomas College

No. 7 Traip Acad. (10-4-2) at No. 3 Waynflete (13-2), 5:30 p.m., at Fitzpatrick Stadium

GIRLS SOCCER

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 1

Class A

No. 1 Cheverus 1, No. 4 Gorham 0

No. 3 Scarborough 3, No. 7 Noble 1

Class C

No. 14 St. Dominic (5-10-1) at No. 2 Traip Acad. (13-2), 2:45 p.m.

Class D

No. 2 Richmond 3, No. 3 Buckfield 1

VOLLEYBALL

State Championships

Friday, Nov. 1

At USM, Gorham

Class A

No. 1 Falmouth (16-0) vs. No. 2 Scarborough (14-0), 6 p.m.

Class B

No. 3 Cape Elizabeth (12-4) at No. 1 Yarmouth (15-1), 8:30 p.m.