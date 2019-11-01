Court date on drug charge rescheduled for Patriots’ Chung

LACONIA, N.H. — New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung is not expected to appear in court on a cocaine possession charge until after the current regular National Football League season ends.

A grand jury in New Hampshire indicted the 32-year-old Chung in August. A prosecutor said members of the Meredith, New Hampshire, police department were called to his residence in June and obtained evidence leading to the felony drug charge. He’s pleaded not guilty.

Court paperwork says an appearance scheduled for this month was rescheduled for Jan. 3, 2020, to allow more time for both sides to exchange information relevant to a possible resolution of the case. A trial date was scheduled for March.

Chung has been a major contributor on defense to three of the Patriots’ six Super Bowl championships.

Under the NFL and NFLPA’s collectively bargained drug policy, Chung could face a suspension if found guilty, according to CBSN Boston. If Chung is a first-time offender, he would likely face punishment up to four games.

Discipline from the league likely would not come until Chung’s court case has been resolved, which means he should not face any repercussions until after another potential Super Bowl run by the Patriots.

This season, Chung has been in on 23 tackles (19 solos) in six games.