Game times finalized for Saturday’s field hockey state championships

Foxcroft Academy of Dover-Foxcroft, celebrating its first year back in Class C field hockey after spending four seasons in Class B, will kick off state-championship Saturday.

The Ponies take on the defending state champion Winthrop-Monmouth in the noon title game at Messalonskee High School in Oakland.

The Maine Principals’ Association on Thursday announced the game times, which are set to take into consideration the travel of the teams involved.

The Class B state game pitting 15-2 Winslow against 17-0 York is set for 2 p.m. and the Class A showdown between 17-0 teams Skowhegan and Biddeford caps off the action at 4 p.m.

Stephanie Smith’s Ponies (17-0) will seek their first state C crown since 2013 while coach Jessica Merrill’s Winthrop-Monmouth team (16-1), a 3-1 winner over Spruce Mountain of Jay last year, is making its third consecutive state-game appearance and its fifth in nine years.

Foxcroft Academy nipped rival Dexter 2-1 in the C North final after topping Mount View of Thorndike and Dirigo of Dixfield by 4-0 scores. Winthrop-Monmouth advanced with a 4-1 win over Saint Dominic Academy of Auburn, a 7-0 win over Wells and a 6-0 triumph over Hall-Dale.

Mary Beth Bourgoin’s Winslow program last won a state crown in 2013 when in Class C. The Black Raiders were in the 2015 title game.

Winslow bested Belfast 5-2 in the B North final after beating Lawrence of Fairfield 3-0 and John Bapst of Bangor 9-1.

York, coached by Nora Happny, is playing in its seventh consecutive state final and its 11th in 12 years. The Wildcats own four state championships during that span with consecutive wins in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Gardiner beat the Wildcats 3-2 in the final last year.

York reached the final with B South playoff wins over Fryeburg Academy (3-1), Lake Region of Naples (3-0) and Poland (3-0).

Paula Doughty’s Skowhegan squad looks to avenge a 4-3 loss to Biddeford in last year’s state final. Skowhegan is playing in its 19th straight state A game after winning 15 of the previous 18.

Skowhegan cruised through the Class A North playoffs with wins over Mt. Blue of Farmington (5-0), Mt. Ararat of Topsham (10-0) and Bangor (11-1).

Caitlin Albert’s Biddeford Tigers ousted Massabesic of Waterboro 3-1, Westbrook 2-0 and Thornton Academy of Saco 5-0.