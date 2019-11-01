Farmington Fire Department fully staffed again six weeks after deadly gas explosion

As of Thursday, the Farmington Fire Department has enough staff to cover all shifts, following the Sept. 16 propane explosion that killed one firefighter and injured six others last month.

Around 80 other departments have stepped in to help over the past six weeks. Farmington Deputy Chief Tim Hardy said three of the injured have returned to work and the rest are still recuperating at home.

“Hopefully, in the near future, we’ll be able to have those folks back with us also,” he said.

Hardy said the department’s morale is improving every day, and their thoughts are focused on a maintenance worker who was also injured in the blast, Larry Lord. He remains in serious condition at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

“We’re calling it a new normal,” he said. “And we’re going to progress and go forward every day with our personnel that we have on hand.”

