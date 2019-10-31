Friday, Nov. 1, 2019: Saving the newspapers, protect American wildlife, repeal 2002 military force authorization

Saving the newspapers

A new crusade has entered my thinking. It’s “saving the newspapers.” I recently have realized how much a part of the forming of this great experiment in democracy called the U.S. that newspapers have been. As I begin to research this, even the first articles I’ve read showcase how crucial to democracy newspapers may be.

Please consider this quote from Thomas Jefferson: “This formidable censor of the public functionaries, by arraigning them at the tribunal of public opinion, produces reform peaceably, which must otherwise be done by revolution.”

Newspapers are used by those seeking answers to happenings in our past, solving cold cases, mining obituaries to solve ancestry riddles and much more. When rumors abound, often fueled by erroneous social media, a newspaper can help distribute the truth for thinking people.

I find it alarming as I hear many around me discontinuing their newspaper delivery. If people would research this, and still determine they haven’t the desire for a paper in their home, I sincerely wish they’d consider a regular donation in the name of freedom. If the day comes when this culture saturated in internet finds itself cut off from their source — which could happen — where would they find themselves?

If indeed each person reading this does their own research and finds truth in what I’m trying to express, maybe they can tell five friends or family members, requesting each of those five do the same, and on. Please consider this, and if you agree, let us join in saving the newspapers. We need our “watchdogs” to help keep us safe.

Wanda Greatorex

Corinth

Protect America’s wildlife

As an Eagle Scout I have always been very protective of nature, and the Defenders of Wildlife club at the University of Maine has given me a chance to do my part. The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska is home to hundreds of animal species, including polar bears, and an important caribou herd. This habitat was recently placed in danger from drilling by the Trump administration through the 2017 tax bill. Our state representatives, Jared Golden and Chellie Pingree, voted to pass the Arctic Cultural and Coastal Plain Protection Act, but a companion bill still needs to be passed in the senate and signed into law in order to protect this wildlife sanctuary. Oil companies like Chevron, ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips,and Hilcorp also have a responsibility to refrain from purchasing leases in the refuge to protect America’s wildlife.

Henry Collins

Falmouth

Repeal 2002 military force authorization

Sen. Angus King has worked on the Armed Services Committee to upgrade our military equipment, but we also need to update what we authorize our troops to do.

The 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq (AUMF) was created to topple Saddam Hussein, and we all saw him topple, so why is it still on the books? An outdated AUMF can be misused to fight an unauthorized war. In the next few weeks we can repeal the outdated 2002 AUMF as the house and senate work to reconcile their versions of the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

This AUMF should be put to rest and any new missions should reflect the values of the people of the United States and be agreed upon by our legislators. Please call or write King and Rep. Jared Golden and ask that the repeal of the 2002 AUMF be retained in the final version of the 2020 NDAA. Both of these legislators are on the reconciliation committee, and your voice needs to be heard now.

Deborah de Rivera

Brunswick