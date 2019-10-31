Mid-Maine
OSHA cites Maine company for worker death in Nebraska

Stock images | Pixabay
The Associated Press

INMAN, Nebraska — Federal safety regulators have cited a Maine company for the workplace death of an employee in northern Nebraska.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says in a news release the worker became ill while strenuously laboring in extreme heat this past July in the village of Inman and later died.

OSHA says it’s proposed nearly $18,600 in penalties for Smith Mountain Investments, of Anson, Maine. The agency says the utility pole inspection company failed to implement a heat safety program that included water and rest breaks in shaded areas and didn’t ensure medical care was available within a reasonable distance.

A company representative didn’t immediately respond Thursday to messages from The Associated Press.


